Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $961,343.07 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $961,343.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erika Rottenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Erika Rottenberg sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $500,425.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $219.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

