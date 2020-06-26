Insider Selling: Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Insider Sells A$265,000.00 in Stock

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) insider John Pavlidis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.94), for a total transaction of A$265,000.00 ($187,943.26).

Volpara Health Tech stock opened at A$1.33 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Volpara Health Tech has a 1-year low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of A$2.17 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of $290.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.51.

Volpara Health Tech Company Profile

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

