Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $261,772.49 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,589.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

YEXT stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

