Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sells 12,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $1,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INSP opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.