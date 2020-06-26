Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Buys 31 Shares

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($192.94).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrafin alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 33 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($191.94).

Shares of Integrafin stock opened at GBX 472.50 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.56.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integrafin Holdings PLC will post 1189.9999877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Integrafin from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.