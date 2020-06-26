Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.29. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.