Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Santander

Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. Intercorp Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.48 million. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $71,420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

