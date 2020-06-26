InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Cut to D at TheStreet

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43. InterGroup has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Get InterGroup alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 2.11% of InterGroup worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.