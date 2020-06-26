Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 113.94%. Interpace Diagnostics Group updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXG shares. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

