Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

