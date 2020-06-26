Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 420,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,005 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

