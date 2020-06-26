Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IVI opened at GBX 239.23 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.94. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 180.59 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.33 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

