Invesco Ltd. Acquires 113,469 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,469 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.78% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $45,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,579,337.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

