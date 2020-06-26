Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.61% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $51,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 201,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

