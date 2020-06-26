Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of PerkinElmer worth $48,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

