Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

