Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of South Jersey Industries worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 114.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,701 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

