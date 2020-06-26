Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $86,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,664.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 120,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

