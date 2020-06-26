Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 348.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.83% of AtriCure worth $51,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

