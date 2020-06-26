Invesco Ltd. Has $46.20 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Raymond James worth $46,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Raymond James stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

