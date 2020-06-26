Invesco Ltd. Has $47.68 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $47,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 397,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

