Invesco Ltd. Has $48.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $48,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 440,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of HLNE opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.99. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

