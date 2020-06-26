Invesco Ltd. Has $48.92 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.52% of Silgan worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $132,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.