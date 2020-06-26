Invesco Ltd. Has $50.02 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.83% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $50,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of AQUA opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

