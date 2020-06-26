Invesco Ltd. Has $50.15 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Selective Insurance Group worth $50,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

