Invesco Ltd. Has $50.62 Million Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.39% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $50,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.66.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

