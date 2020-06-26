Invesco Ltd. Has $51.93 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 673.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $51,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,335.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $13.60 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.99.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

