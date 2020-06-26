Invesco Ltd. Has $52.56 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 470,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 176,653 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $137.18 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

