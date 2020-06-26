Invesco Ltd. Has $52.78 Million Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.74% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $52,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 720,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.