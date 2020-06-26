Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 9.89% of Veeco Instruments worth $46,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.