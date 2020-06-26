Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Trip.com Group worth $44,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

TCOM stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.