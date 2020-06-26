Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.32% of Choice Hotels International worth $44,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 137.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $78.34 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

