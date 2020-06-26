Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $48,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

