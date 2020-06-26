Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,465,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $46,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JBGS stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

