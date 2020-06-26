Invesco Ltd. Purchases 123,049 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $45,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

