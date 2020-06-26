Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $50,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

