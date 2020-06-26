Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Gold Fields worth $43,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,066 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,785 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,582.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 1,845,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $6,994,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

