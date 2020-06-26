Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,289,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $45,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

