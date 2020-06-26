Invesco Ltd. Sells 172,795 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $46,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $15.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

