Invesco Ltd. Sells 239,319 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

