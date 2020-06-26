Invesco Ltd. Sells 245,126 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.34% of Globant worth $43,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after acquiring an additional 494,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after acquiring an additional 340,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,456,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

GLOB stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

