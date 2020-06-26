Invesco Ltd. Sells 272,983 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Blackline worth $52,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Blackline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,292.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

