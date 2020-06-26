Invesco Ltd. Sells 305,544 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Lincoln National worth $48,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

