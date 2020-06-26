Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,642 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.15% of Armstrong World Industries worth $43,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $4,109,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $16,529,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.