Invesco Ltd. Sells 394,414 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

