Invesco Ltd. Sells 51,049 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.64% of Cubic worth $47,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

