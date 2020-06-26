Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,105,122 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,105,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Guidewire Software worth $47,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at $553,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $108.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.