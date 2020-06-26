Invesco Ltd. Sells 845 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 15.69% of Crossamerica Partners worth $47,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAPL opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Crossamerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.88. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

