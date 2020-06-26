Invesco Ltd. Sells 95,201 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $45,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,534 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,116 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,715 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,735,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 856,047 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 180,507,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

