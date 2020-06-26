Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.74% of Stifel Financial worth $49,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

